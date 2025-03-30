Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Dr S Raja Sabapathy, chairman of the Department of Plastic, Hand, and Microsurgery and Director of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, took over the Presidency of the International Federation of Societies for Surgery of the Hand (IFSSH) on 28 March. He took over at the closing ceremony of the Federation's triennial congress in Washington, DC, USA.

IFSSH is a Federation of 62 member nations and is the world's largest body of hand surgeons. It was formed in 1966 to coordinate the activities of the various Societies for Surgery of the Hand across the globe and, in this way, to increase and spread knowledge of hand surgery.

It holds congresses once every three years to discuss the latest advances and lay out the best practices. In its 59-year history, this is the first time an Indian surgeon has taken over the Presidency of the organisation.

In his address to the delegates on taking over as President, Dr Raja Sabapathy accepted the honour and said that the theme of the term would be to help 'Provide Quality Hand Surgery care to the millions who are less privileged.'

In his role, he is responsible for steering the organisation toward achieving its goals. An executive committee of representatives from the USA, UK, China, Japan, Belgium, Columbia, and Ecuador will assist him.

Dr S Raja Sabapathy was the President of the Asian Pacific Federation of Societies for Surgery of the Hand and has been the President of the Indian Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Microsurgery, Burns, Brachial Plexus Association.

The Plastic Surgery and Hand Surgery department of Ganga Hospital is considered one of the preferred centres for teaching and training across the world. Formed in 1991, over the years, it has attracted 3,300 surgeons from 83 countries, which is a record for any surgical unit in the country.

Dr Raja Sabapathy had earlier been conferred the Honorary fellowships of the Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and England and the American College of Surgeons.

The recognition by the American College of Surgeons is a singular honour since only about 15 Plastic Surgeons from around the world have been so recognized in the college's 135-year history. In addition, he has been conferred Honorary Membership of the British and South African Societies for Surgery of the Hand and the Serbian Microsurgery Society. (ANI)

