Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that while civilizations worldwide have faded, India continues to safeguard its thousands of years-old civilization and culture.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day Gorakhpur Festival 2024, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Indians have the talent to preserve their heritage even in the midst of all the conflicts. Shri Ram was incarnated thousands of years ago but every Indian is still connected to the tradition started by him. It is the result of the tradition of preserving the heritage and the struggle for it at every level that Lord Shri Ram is once again going to be seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22."

Yogi emphasised that through defeating those who targeted Ayodhya and attacked culture and faith, Indians have reclaimed their identity. He highlighted the forthcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram as a symbol of this victory.

CM Yogi praised festivals like Diwali, Holi, Ramnavami, Mahashivratri, and Rakshabandhan, stating that they effectively communicate Indian culture, bridging the gap for those who, for various reasons, were previously unaware. He stressed the special messages embedded in these festivals, advocating for festivals to serve as vehicles for conveying broader cultural messages.

He stated that 35 lakh people visited Ayodhya in the year 2023 on Ram Navami. "At that time, there was neither good railway service nor an airport in Ayodhya. The roads were also under construction. Today, Ayodhya has four-lane and six-lane connectivity, a double-line of railway and is connected to the airport. Eight planes can land simultaneously at the new airport," he added.

CM Yogi said that today Dharamshala and good hotels are also available there. "Like Kumbh, a tent city is also being set up. Similarly, Shri Krishna's Janmotsav is also organised. Even after five thousand years, we celebrate our tradition with the same enthusiasm," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister said that Gorakhpur and Eastern Uttar Pradesh have been extremely rich from the cultural and spiritual point of view. Baba Gorakhnath had chosen Gorakhpur as the place of his meditation. Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, is at a distance of 90 km from here. His final resting place is in Kushinagar, 60 km away from Gorakhpur. Sant Kabir was born in Kashi but eventually came to Maghar. The distance from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya and Kashi is only a few hours, he said.

CM Yogi said that it is a moment of pleasure for him that Gorakhpur Mahotsav is so successful. "Many artists performed at the festival. The idea behind the festival is to encourage folk traditions and folk art, provide a platform for new artists and inspire them to move forward," he said.

CM Yogi remarked that it is a new Gorakhpur today. "All the citizens have also contributed with a positive spirit to the development of Gorakhpur. Negativity has not been allowed at any level. The result is that today, anyone who comes to Gorakhpur after 5 years is surprised by the development here," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister highlighted Gorakhpur's transformation, stating it was once associated with both mafia and mosquitoes. Today, with their eradication, encephalitis has also been eliminated. CM Yogi emphasised that development is a joint effort of the government and society.

Congratulating everyone on Makar Sankranti, he urged active participation in a cleanliness campaign until January 22, aiming to make Gorakhpur clean and plastic-free. Additionally, CM Yogi honoured two individuals with the Gorakhpur Ratna at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav. (ANI)

