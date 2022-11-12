Nagpur, November 12: Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said India's Ayush sector will scale up its market share to USD 23 billion globally by 2023. Addressing at an event here, Sonowal said, "Ayurveda is one of the finest practices that has emerged from our rich heritage of more than five thousand years. The call for 'Vocal for Local' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a boost to the Indian traditional practices with rich experience of enriching human lives."

"The wide acceptability of Ayurveda, along with other traditional medicinal practices, has given a shot in the arm to the Ayush sector globally and we believe that the India Ayush sector will have a market share of no less than USD 23 billion by 2023," the minister said. Sonowal said Ayush Ministry is also undertaking many initiatives to enable our Ayush sector to reach this objective within the desired timeframe. Global AYUSH Summit at Gandhinagar Ends With 9,000 Crore Investment Proposal.

The minister further said, "It is important that the education, research, scientific investigation as well as its propagation of Ayurveda must be done as per a rational and scientific evaluation process. I call upon the experts, vaidyas, medicine producers and everyone associated with the sector to work towards this and strive for excellence."

Meanwhile. the Ministry of Ayush has geared up to showcase its initiatives and various achievements at the 41st India International Trade Fair through its pavilion at Pragati, Maidan, New Delhi between November 14 and 27. The ministry will be highlighting its initiatives around the theme of "Ayush for Global Health'. Nitin Gadkari Says Youth As ‘Employment Creators’ Can Fulfil PM Narendra Modi’s Vision ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Various Ayush Institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy streams will set up their stalls to make people aware on how they can maintain good health by including Ayush in their lifestyle through daily routine, good dietary habits available under the Ayush system, said the Ministry of Ayush statement. The highlight of this year's Ayush pavilion is interesting interactive activities, where visitors will get to know about Ayush benefits through activities like "Create Your Own" Ayush items like soap, gel, cream, goli, etc, identification and matching of spices.

Ministry of Ayush has been promoting entrepreneurship in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy sector through India's agile startup ecosystem. More than 14 startups in different categories will showcase the growing strength of Ayush.

