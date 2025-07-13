New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Observing that India's commitment to justice does not end at its borders, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant has said the country's courts have, in some cases, extended the protection of fundamental rights even to non-resident Indians.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Sweden, Justice Kant said, in India, courts have served not only as adjudicators but as moral voices by upholding the rights of the marginalised, protecting freedoms, and sustaining the integrity of democratic processes.

He said the judiciary has, through a series of judgments and principled interventions, upheld values like secularism, equality, and dignity, which form the cornerstone of our constitutional identity.

"The Indian judiciary has increasingly recognised these complexities and has sought to make justice more accessible to non-resident Indians.

"In some cases, courts have extended the protection of fundamental rights even to those residing abroad, reinforcing the message that India's commitment to justice does not end at her borders," Justice Kant said.

The top court judge said the judiciary is one of the key constitutional pillars and plays a central role in translating this vision into reality.

"In a globalised world, where identities often blur and borders become less rigid, it is easy to feel unanchored. Yet, the Indian diaspora has shown the world how one can be truly global while remaining authentically Indian.

"It is a delicate balance, but one that you have mastered with grace and conviction. Let us not forget that identity is not merely inherited... it is actively lived and transmitted," he said.

