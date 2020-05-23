India News | India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 1.25 Lakh with Record 6,654 New Cases; 137 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): India saw the biggest rise in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours at 6,654 with the total count of cases going up to over 1.25 lakh on Saturday.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has gone up to 3,720 with 137 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said.

The total number of cases stands at 1,25,101 of which 69,597 are active cases and 51,784 are "cured/discharged/migrated".

It is the second successive day when the cases have risen by over 6,000. The cases had risen by 6,088 on Friday and 6,654 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,910).

In Maharashtra, which accounts for over one-thirds of cases in the country, 12,583 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,517 patients have died due to the virus.

Tamil Nadu reported 710 new cases on Saturday and the total count of cases in the state reached 15,512. There are 7,915 active cases in the state. A total of 7,491 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered in the state, Tamil Nadu Health Department said.

Of 13,268 cases in Gujarat, 5880 patients have been cured or discharged and 802 patients have died.

Delhi reported 591 COVID-19 cases and no deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 12,910 which includes 6,412 active cases.

Rajasthan reported 115 new cases of coronavirus today, taking the total count of cases to 6,657, according to the state Health Department.

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 156 after three people succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 6,170 cases of COVID-19 of which 3,089 patients have been cured and 272 have died in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,332 with 3335 patients having recovered from the disease while 152 succumbing to the virus.

Karnataka reported 216 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,959 including 608 who have been discharged.

The number of active cases rose to 275 in Kerala, with 62 more people testing positive today.

In Himachal Pradesh, 185 persons have tested positive, 57 of whom have recovered and three persons have died due to the disease. There are 121 active cases in the state.

Assam reported 53 new cases and the total number of cases in the state is 319.

Three new COVID19 cases were reported from Jamshedpur and total cases in Jharkhand is 333 now.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that 1,15,364 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country. It said 28,34,798 samples of coronavirus have been tested so far.

Over 2,600 Shramik Special trains have run till date and more than 35 lakh migrants have used these trains to reach their respective destinations, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), here at the regular media briefing on the COVID-29 situation. (ANI)

