New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday.

A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Wishes People of the Nation on the Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Read Tweet: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

"The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 02 is 2,02,02,858 including 3,81,027 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Ram Rajya Will Come to India Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership With the Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)