New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India crosses the two crore COVID-19 tests mark, after a total of 3,81,027 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the tests per million (TPM) have now increased to 14,640, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

"In a landmark achievement, India has tested 2,02,02,858 COVID-19 samples so far. This is pursuant to the key strategy followed by State/UT Governments under the guidance of Centre for management of COVID-19 to 'Test aggressively, Track efficiently and Isolate and Treat promptly'," said the Union Health Ministry in a statement.

The Health Ministry further informed that 3,81,027 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests per million to 14,640.

"With 3,81,027 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests per million (TPM) has increased to 14,640. Currently, the testing per million for India is 14640. While the country's TPM has demonstrated a steady upward trend indicating the growing testing network, 24 States and UTs have reported higher testing per million than the national average," the ministry further added.

As per the ministry, Goa has the highest TPM with 83,249 tests per million while Delhi has a report of 57,383 tests per million.

Meanwhile, the number of tests per million in Maharashtra stands at 17,731.

India's COVID-19 cases crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

