Shimla, August 3: The Himachal Pradesh police issued a warning to locals, asking them to remain aware of phishing emails being sent using the name of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Netizens are instructed to remain cautious and and refrain from replying to such mails which seek monetary details and other person information.

The warning was issued by the police department after the Cyber Police Station in capital Shimla recorded a number of cases where prominent persons were targeted by such fraudsters. Maharashtra: Man From Kalyan Duped of Rs 50,000 After Tweeting About Being Wrongly Charged by Bank.

Legislators, journalists and government officials were targeted by the fraudsters using the fake emails with name of the Himachal Pradesh CM. Their intent was to cheat people who received the mails.

Based on the allegations and evidence submitted by those targeted, the Cyber Police Station in Shimla has registered an FIR. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused. A possibility exists that those involved in the fraud could be based out of the state.

Emails are being sent to government officers, MLAs, journalists and other prominent people by the name of the Himachal Pradesh CM to cheat them. People are advised not to reply to such email. A case has been registered in this matter at Cyber Police Station, Shimla: Police — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

