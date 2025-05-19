New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): India's total foodgrain production in the financial year 2024-25 increased by over 106 lakh tonnes, reaching 1,663.91 lakh tonnes, up from the previous year's output, said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday

"In 2023-24, total foodgrain production was around 15,57.6 lakh tonne. I am glad to tell you that in 2024-25, it has become 16,63.91 lakh tonne," Chouhan said addressing a press conference in the national capital.

"The production of Rabi was 1600.06 lakh tonne in 2023-24, now it has become 1645.27 lakh tonne," he said.

The Union Minister said that his ministry's vision is to make India the food basket of the world.

"Our foodgrain production is increasing...we don't want to stop here. We want to fulfil the needs of our country and also help several countries across the world. Our vision is to make India the food basket of the world, one day," the minister said.

On Sunday, while participating in the farmers' Convention Krishi Samvaad in Maharashtra, Chouhan announced "One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team".

The union minister said that if all the institutions are connected, targets are set, and roadmaps are made, then miracles can be made in agriculture. Chouhan said that Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is amazing. The farmers here are hardworking and progressive; they have infinite possibilities.

Another big announcement was made by the Union Agriculture Minister who said that a national-level lab will be set up in Pune under the Clean Plant Program. This laboratory will be set up in Pune to conduct research on the original species of plants. Union Agriculture Minister announced this while interacting with the farmers of Vidarbha in the Krishi Samvad program organised under the Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur.

Emphasising increasing agricultural production, Chouhan said that the Clean Plant Program is being run to ensure pure and disease-free nurseries. To increase production, farmers should understand the need for good quality seeds, soil testing and reduction in production costs.

During the event, the union Agriculture minister informed that ICAR has 113 institutes across the country, 11 of which are in Maharashtra. He announced that a meeting with heads of all ICAR institutes would be held at the National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning (NBSS & LUP) in Nagpur to chart the course for agricultural development in Maharashtra. The government is committed to bridging the gap between laboratories and farmlands. (ANI)

