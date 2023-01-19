New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that India's knowledge systems and traditions have always enriched the world adding that the country's "Vedas and Upanishads are an immense source of knowledge."

Pradhan was speaking at the release of a book titled 'India's Knowledge Supremacy: The New Dawn'.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI Receive Support From Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Leader Seeks Action Against Culprits.

The Union Minister also congratulated Dr Ashwin Fernandes for his effort to present the rich educational heritage of India through his book.

While addressing the gathering, Pradhan said, "India's knowledge systems and traditions have always enriched the world. In my opinion, showing supremacy has never been in our civilizational ethos and neither the motive of our knowledge traditions. Our 'Gyan Parampara' has always been for global good."

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves Nine Investment Projects Worth Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore.

The Minister spoke about the Vedic scriptures and said, "Our Vedas and Upanishads are an immense source of knowledge. We have evidence that roots of democracy germinated in India."

He said that the book covers a lot of aspects about Indian Knowledge Systems and the evolution of education in India but, there is a lot more that can be written about.

"Today, India is the voice of the global south. It is due to our civilisational ethos. Indian knowledge traditions are as deep as the ocean. We need to encourage intensive debates, discussions and more books on Bharatiya Gyan Parampara for the benefit of current and future generations," he said.

He said, "We have to utilise our knowledge and intellect for providing solutions to new emerging realities and for issues concerning humanity. We must synergise our technological capabilities with Indian knowledge traditions for fulfilling domestic and global requirements." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)