New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Renowned aerospace engineer and former Project Director for Agni-IV ballistic missile in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Tessy Thomas was on Sunday conferred the 8th Paulos Mar Gregorios Award 2025 for outstanding contribution in women empowerment, space and missile technology in the national capital.

Instituted by the Sophia Society of the Malankara (Indian) Orthodox Church, the award is given every alternate year in memory of the first Metropolitan of Delhi Diocese and noted philosopher Dr Paulos Mar Gregorios.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Bill to Impose Extra Levy on Tobacco, Pan Masala for Replacing GST Cess to Be Tabled in Lok Sabha.

Thomas, who was the first woman to head an Indian missile project and who is popularly hailed as the 'Missile Woman of India' was presented the honour at a ceremony held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in the national capital. Thomas had played a key role in the development of the Agni-IV and Agni-V missiles, earning her the sobriquet of 'Agniputri '(one born of fire).

Former Chief Information Commissioner of India Wajahat Habibullah was the chief guest at the event, where the award was given by Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time for Key Bills, Debates in Upcoming Session.

The award marks the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Delhi Diocese and is also a commemorative occasion to honour Paulos Mar Gregorios, a scholar, linguist, theologian and ecumenical leader.

In her acceptance speech, Thomas dedicated the award to the countless individuals who shaped her journey as a scientist, including her family, her co-workers, mentors and to those who dream of science and its possibilities.

"Far from the laboratories and space centres, my imagination wandered beyond coconut trees as a young girl. I was fascinated and curious about the jets that left trails, like clouds in the sky and wondered if I could bring the moon into my room. Today, I feel proud to know that the Indian flag is flying there," she said.

Stating that she is honoured to receive the award, Thomas said, "My journey is working for the science and technology of our country. I really feel motivated to work for indigenous systems development in the country and work towards developing the strategic capability of the country."

Mentored by former President and Director General, DRDO, APJ Abdul Kalam, she recalled the late-night brainstorming sessions he held with the teams as they worked on over 50 missile launches.

Metropolitan Baselios Marthoma Mathews III said, "At a time when India is increasingly being seen as a global power to reckon with, we know that this award could not have gone to a more deserving person. She embodies the fact that India cannot become an advanced nation unless the women of the country rise up to their full potential."

He added that "Paulos Mar Gregorios was a Scholar, Philosopher, President of the World Council of Churches, socio-political thinker, lover of children and passionate advocate of women's equality. He was also a champion for the marginalised. His intellect had a deep spiritual foundation, one that served as a moral compass and infused his activities with a concern for the ordinary man and woman. The Award is given for a life of concerted action in these fields."

Youhanon Mar Demetrios spoke of how Tessy Thomas showed that a woman could surmount difficulties, break the glass ceiling in the pursuit of excellence.

Keynote speaker at the event included Shymdas Balakrishna Menon, Vice-Chancellor, BMU; Youhanon Mar Demetrios, Metropolitan of Delhi Diocese of the Orthodox Syrian Church were among the guests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)