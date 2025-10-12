Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Sunday highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, drafted by BR Ambedkar, in the country's progress and stability and emphasised that the Constitution has been the bedrock of the nation's unity and development, enabling it to stand strong through times of war, peace, and internal emergencies.

These remarks were made during a book release ceremony of 'The Great Legal Luminary Dr Br Ambedkar'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, CJI Gavai said, "I want to say that the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar is the very foundation on which our nation functions today. It is because of Babasaheb's Constitution that we see India progressing on the path of development. We see our nation standing united, whether in times of war or in times of peace, even during internal emergencies, our country has remained intact (Akhand)."

He drew comparisons with neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, observing that India's stability and progress reflect the strength of its Constitution.

"And when we compare ourselves with our neighbouring countries, whether it is Nepal, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka, the difference in their situations and ours, in my view, is because of the strength of the Indian Constitution," the CJI stated.

Highlighting the judiciary's efforts to enhance access to justice, Justice Gavai mentioned the ongoing work to build a robust judicial infrastructure across the country.

The CJI asserted, "As Babasaheb Ambedkar rightly said, until social and economic democracy is achieved in this country, political democracy has no real meaning. The way we are building judicial infrastructure today is one of the means of ensuring that justice reaches the doorsteps of litigants. That is why we believe in decentralisation and are establishing judicial infrastructure across all places."

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that continuous efforts are being made to speed up and strengthen the judicial system.

Praising the CJI, he stated that Justice Gavai's name will be remembered in judicial history for his immense contribution in bridging the gaps that existed within the justice system.

CM Fadnavis said, "These days, we can see that a lot of changes have taken place in the judicial system. Talking about the Bombay High Court, they have even started live streaming of hearings, and videos of several cases are now available on YouTube. This has made a lot of valuable information accessible to the public. Continuous efforts are being made to further speed up and strengthen such systems. Justice Gavai's name will be remembered in judicial history for his immense contribution in bridging the gaps that existed within the justice system. Whether it is infrastructure, manpower, or filling vacancies of judges, the pace at which progress has been made under his guidance is remarkable, and that is why his name will be etched in history." (ANI)

