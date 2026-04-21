New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): India's seafood exports rose to a record Rs 72,325.82 crore (US$ 8.28 billion) in FY 2025-26, with volumes reaching 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, according to provisional data released by MPEDA.

Frozen shrimp remained the primary growth driver, contributing Rs 47,973.13 crore (US$ 5.51 billion), accounting for over two-thirds of total export earnings. Shipments of shrimp grew 4.6% in volume and 6.35% in value, reinforcing its dominance in India's marine products export basket, an official release said.

Also Read | Girish Mahajan Viral Video: Mumbai Woman Confronts Maharashtra Minister Over Worli Traffic Jam During Rally.

The United States retained its position as the largest export destination, with imports totalling US$2.32 billion. However, shipments to the US declined by 19.8% in volume and 14.5% in value, reflecting primarily the impact of reciprocal tariffs.

This decline was offset by robust growth in alternative markets such as China, EU and Southeast Asian countries. Exports to China, the second-largest destination, rose 22.7% in value and 20.1% in volume.

Also Read | Burbank: 30-Year-Old Sergio Fraire Arrested for Murder of Beloved First-Grade Teacher Arti Varma, Attempted Murder of Daughter Meera Varma in California.

The European Union posted strong gains, with exports increasing by 37.9% in value and 35.2% in volume. Southeast Asia also recorded significant expansion, with growth of over 36.1% and 28.2% in value and volume, respectively. Exports to Japan grew 6.55% by value, while those to West Asia showed a marginal decline of 0.55%, due to the turmoil in the region during the fag end of the financial year.

Several individual markets registered strong double-digit growth, underscoring a clear shift towards diversification amid trade headwinds in traditional markets, the release said.

On the product side, exports of frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried items, and live products showed positive momentum, while chilled products declined. The export of the surimi, fishmeal and fish oil reported improved performance.

In terms of logistics, the top five ports--Vizag, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai--accounted for nearly 64% of total export value, highlighting their continued importance in India's seafood export supply chain. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)