New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, informed that the number of tiger reserves has increased from 46 in 2014 to 58.

Speaking after presiding over the Global Tiger Day 2025 celebrations, held on Tuesday at the National Zoological Park of New Delhi, the Minister emphasised the importance of ecological balance, conservation awareness among children, and gratitude towards nature. He also congratulated schools and teachers for sensitising young minds about wildlife conservation and preserving biodiversity, according to the press release, as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Highlighting the Government's commitment to wildlife conservation, the Minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of tiger reserves in India has increased from 46 in 2014 to 58 to date. This growth reflects the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to protecting our national animal."

The Minister announced the launch of a nationwide tree plantation drive, where over 1 lakh saplings will be planted across all 58 tiger reserves, making it one of the largest such campaigns in the world, as stated in the press release.

Calling for greater environmental consciousness, Yadav urged children and citizens to plant at least one tree in their mother's name under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', as a gesture of gratitude to both matru shakti and Dharti Maa (Mother Earth).

He said, "Just as our mother nurtures us, so does Mother Earth. A tree offers shelter to birds, bears fruit without asking, and provides oxygen selflessly. Let us all plant a tree for our mothers and for the planet."

Moreover, Yadav also drew attention to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) launched by India, which aims to protect the seven big cats found globally. According to the press release, he informed that 24 countries have already agreed to join this global effort, with the IBCA headquarters to be based in India.

The Minister called upon the youth to live a life of determination, patience, and humility, and to contribute back to society through conservation efforts under Mission Life: "Let us not forget, true progress lies in maintaining harmony with nature. The most powerful creature, like the tiger, also teaches us humility. That is the essence of ecological balance."

During the event, Yadav inaugurated plantation drives across all 58 tiger reserves in India through a virtual mode. As part of this initiative, each tiger reserve will plant 2,000 saplings of indigenous plant species in degraded areas to promote habitat restoration and strengthen the ecological foundations essential for tiger conservation.

The event also included the inauguration of forest nurseries at three locations in the Aravalli landscape, which will serve as a key resource for afforestation using native species and for fostering long-term ecological resilience. The day also marked the launch of the 'Plastic-Free Tiger Reserves' campaign, aimed at eliminating the use of all single-use plastics within tiger reserves.

According to the press release, the Minister also unveiled four important publications, each highlighting a unique aspect of India's wildlife conservation narrative under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). These are: Report on "Status of Small Cats in the Tiger Landscape of India", STRIPES Magazine - Global Tiger Day Special Edition, Books - "Waterfalls of Tiger Reserves in India" and "Water Bodies inside Tiger Reserves of India" by Sh. Bharat Lal and Dr. S.P. Yadav.

Yadav also distributed NTCA awards in 7 categories, including Posthumous/Life Sacrificed in the Line of Duty, Wildlife Crime Detection, Investigation, and Prosecution, Wildlife Monitoring, Wildlife Habitat Management, Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Activities, People's Participation & Eco-development and Voluntary Village Relocation Works. (ANI)

