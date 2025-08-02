Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): Indigo Airlines on Saturday announced operations for all its flights to and from Tuticorin from the New Terminal building of the Tuticorin airport from August 3.

In a post on social media X, the airlines appealed to all passengers to update their contact details in order to receive timely notifications and monitor their flight status for a well-prepared journey.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: INR 3.15 Lakh Crore Payout in 2026 to 11.2 Million Government Employees & Pensioners to Boost Consumption, Stock Markets and Key Sectors.

https://x.com/IndiGo6E/status/1951661564911612177

"Travel Advisory: Tuticorin Terminal Update Effective 03 August 2025, all IndiGo flights to/from Tuticorin (TCR) will operate from the New Terminal Building, offering a refreshed and enhanced airport experience for our customers.

Also Read | Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu Urges PM Narendra Modi To Make 'Thirukkural' National Book of India.

"We encourage you to update your contact details to receive timely notifications and to monitor your flight status for a smooth and well-prepared journey. Thank you for choosing to fly with us," the post read.

A day earlier, InterGlobe Aviation Limited, operating the airlines, announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,176 crore during the first quarter of 2025-26, despite a turbulent operating environment influenced by geopolitical tensions, airspace restrictions, and a tragic aviation accident in Ahmedabad.

The carrier registered about 12 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger volumes, carrying 3.1 crore passengers during the April-June 2025 quarter, showcasing resilient demand even as yields declined by 5 per cent to Rs 4.98 per km and load factor dipped by 2.1 points to 84.6 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 20,496 crore. However, the airline's profit after tax dropped 20.2 per cent from Rs 2,729 crore in Q1 2024-25.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, said, "The June quarter was shaped by significant external challenges that created headwinds for the entire aviation sector. Despite these industry-wide disruptions, we reported a net profit of Rs 21,763 million with a net profit margin of around 11 per cent for the quarter ended June 2025."

"While the revenue environment saw moderation, demand for air travel held strong as we served more than 31 million passengers during the quarter, reflecting a growth of around 12 per cent on a year-over-year basis," Elbers added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)