New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will address the Lok Sabha at 12 pm today on the ongoing IndiGo crisis, a day after he spoke on the same issue in the Rajya Sabha.

The discussion comes amid continued delays and cancellations across IndiGo's network, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, addressing the ongoing crisis, the Union Civil Aviation Minister said that the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

The Aviation Minister emphasised that "there will be no compromise on safety". Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he said.

The Minister Naidu explained that the problems at IndiGo were related to crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing on a day-to-day basis. He added that thorough consultations have been held with all stakeholders concerning Flight Time Limitations (FTTL) guidelines, and emphasised that there will be no compromise on safety.

Naidu underlined that the government is taking the situation seriously and warned, "If there is non-adherence by any operator, we will take very strict action." He also highlighted the government's intent to encourage more players in the aviation sector.

Answering a question from Member of Rajya Sabha M Thambi Durai, who cited long hours spent stranded and exorbitant fares, the Union Minister expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Aviation Minister Naidu said, "Over five lakh PNR cancellations had been recorded, and Rs 569 crore had been provided to affected passengers. The government has capped fares and created four pricing slabs, taking strict action against non-compliance, and has previously acted to curb unreasonable fare hikes."

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced a significant operational rebound on Monday, confirming it will operate more than 1,800 flights across its network, marking a decisive turnaround after days of widespread disruption.

In a press release, the airline said it has restored connectivity to all stations in its network and significantly reduced cancellations through tighter planning and operational optimisation. (ANI)

