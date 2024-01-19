New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday said some flights have been rescheduled and cancelled due to airspace restrictions around the Delhi airport in connection with the Republic Day parade.

At the Delhi airport, there will be no flight arrivals or departures from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, an official said earlier in the day.

In a statement, the airline said that due to flypast rehearsals for the Republic Day parade, airspace restrictions have been imposed around Delhi airport from January 19 to January 26.

"Consequently, rescheduling and cancellations of some IndiGo flights during these dates have been carried out. Passengers on impacted flights have been informed of the change in status and have been offered alternate options or refunds," it said.

Details about the number of rescheduled and cancelled flights could not immediately ascertained.

IndiGo operates around 1,800 flights daily.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights every day.

