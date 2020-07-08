New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) IndiGo said on Wednesday it repatriated 39 Indian nationals who were stranded at Bogota in Colombia in coordination with Qatar Airways.

The airline, in a press statement, said 39 Indians -- 37 adults and two infants -- travelled on a July 6 flight of Qatar Airways from Bogota to Doha.

Also Read | Indian Army Bans 89 Apps Including Facebook, PUBG, TikTok: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

These passengers then connected onward to the Vande Bharat Mission flight of IndiGo from Doha to Mumbai on July 7. The Doha-Mumbai flight had a total of 213 Indians, including 39 aforementioned ones, it said

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “We are pleased to fly back our fellow countrymen from Bogota, Colombia, in close coordination with the Indian Mission in Doha, the Indian Mission in Colombia and Qatar Airways. It is our endeavour to continue to support the nation in every manner possible in these times.”

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA Accuses Pakistan of Not Implementing ICJ Judgment in 'Letter & Spirit', Says 'India Will Do Its Utmost to Protect Him'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)