New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Monday issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight cancellations due to dense fog in Delhi, which has significantly reduced visibility in and around the capital.

The airline also highlighted that some flights may be proactively cancelled to prioritise passenger safety and minimise extended waiting at airports.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo informed passengers about the prevailing weather conditions and their potential impact on operations. "Travel Advisory...Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport."

IndiGo noted that the airline staff are promptly working at the airports to assist the travellers and manage flight operations.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 15, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"We understand how inconvenient this can be, especially when travel plans are important. Please be assured that our teams across airports are working continuously to manage operations as smoothly as possible, and keep you informed as the situation evolves..." the airline added in its advisory.

The airline cautioned the passengers against slow road traffic and urged them to allow extra travel time than usual. The passengers can check their flight status on IndiGo's official website and request a refund in case of a flight cancellation.

"With slower road traffic expected, we recommend allowing extra travel time. We also encourage you to check your latest flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. In case of a cancellation, you may conveniently rebook or claim a refund online via https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html...Thank you for your patience and understanding. We remain closely aligned with air traffic authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit," IndiGo said in another post.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo had informed passengers about low visibility and its potential impact on flight schedules. "Travel Advisory...Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is back on track after a chaotic period, operating over 2,050 flights today with minimal cancellations. (ANI)

Meanwhile, IndiGo, which recently faced operational disruptions, is now gradually stabilising, operating over 2,050 flights on with minimal cancellations, maintaining connectivity across its network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)