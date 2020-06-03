India News | Indore Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Indore on Tuesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, said the district health department.

With the new positive cases reported in the district, the total number of positive cases in the state reached 3,597.

While the death toll climbed to 141 after three people succumbed to the infection in the district.

India reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country's coronavirus count reached 1,98,706, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. (ANI)

