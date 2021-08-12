Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Indore, the country's cleanest city has been declared the first "Water Plus" city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue bring glory to the state!," Chouhan tweeted on Wednesday.

Indore City received the certification from the centre on Wednesday.

It is given for maintaining cleanliness in rivers and drains.

"According to the criteria, dirty water should not go into any river or drain. Also, 30 per cent of the city's sewer water has to be recycled and reused. Public toilets must be connected to sewer lines and must be cleaned," said Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

People living on the banks of the drain connected the outfalls of their houses in the drainage line at their personal cost, Pal said.

The municipal corporate commissioner said that about 7000 public and domestic sewer outfalls in the city were stopped, the city's rivers were freed from the sewer lines.

"As far as 30 per cent recycled water from the sewer is concerned, it was re-used by people at construction sites and in their gardens," added Pal on the usage of recycled sewer water. (ANI)

