Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Global Investment Summit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that industrialists from the country and the world are coming to Bhopal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would himself inaugurate this summit.

He paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on Tuesday on his death anniversary and laid foundation stone of 'Namo Van Vatika'

CM Mohan Yadav said, "In the times to come, each of our farmers will earn their income through water. At the same time, the government is working so that his income would increase through milk production. The government is also working for unemployed youth, poor, women and farmers. Global Investment Summit is happening in Bhopal. Bhopal is being adorned like a bride. We are proud that industrialists from the country and the world are coming to Bhopal. Prime Minister Modi himself will inaugurate this summit."

He further said that today even for the poor air ambulance is being provided under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"We have decided whoever will donate the body parts of his family members after the demise the government will honour such family. Under the new scheme of Namo Upvan, which was done here at a cost of seven crores, there were slums which were removed and houses were provided for the poor in the multi. Here along with tree plantation, amphitheatre would be built and pond will be built in this place located in the hills," he added.

CM Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue located at Lalghati in Bhopal on Tuesday and remembered his contribution in making Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) biggest party in the country.

Madhya Pradesh's 8th Global Investors Summit will take place in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day program is being organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of the state, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

CM Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday and while addressing the council of ministers, he shared the information about visits of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah to the state in view of the GIS.

"We have received approval about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Global Investor Summit and Union Minister Amit Shah to take part in concluding event. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on February 23, he will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of a Cancer Hospital in Chhatarpur and will stay overnight in Bhopal," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

