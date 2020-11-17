Panaji, Nov 17 (PTI) Various industry bodies in Goa have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to defer implementation of the state tourism policy, saying it should have a balanced representation of all key stakeholders in the business.

Last month, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet has approved the Tourism Policy-2020, which will give a "proper direction to the industry".

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the CII Goa State Council in a joint representation to Sawant on Monday said the tourism policy should not be implemented till they give their inputs and suggestions on it.

