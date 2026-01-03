New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday flagged infiltration as a matter of "great concern" for national security, while expressing confidence in India's border forces and "intelligence agencies", and raised sharp concerns over the credibility of the police in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Ananda Bose said, "As far as infiltration is concerned, it is a matter of great concern for any country. We are proud to say that our BSF and border security forces are guarding our borders very well. If there is any internal support for infiltration, that is a very serious matter. This is something that our intelligence agencies are handling very well."

The Bengal Governor also made strong remarks on the law-and-order situation in the state, particularly public trust in the police.

"People should feel that they will get justice when they go to the police station. Unfortunately, in Bengal, the public credibility of the police is not very good. A section of the police force is criminalised, some are corrupt, and some are politicised. This is not a good sign for any democratic society," he said.

Commenting on his outreach to political parties, Bose said he remains open and accessible to all.

"Recently, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met me along with some party representatives. If he wants to have another meeting, he is welcome. I meet all political parties whenever they want to meet me. Anyone who wants to meet me, if I am at the headquarters, will get an appointment within 12 hours," the Governor said.

On the issue related to Bangladesh, Bose underlined that it falls under the purview of the Centre and refrained from making further remarks.

"This is a sensitive issue that the Ministry of External Affairs has to handle, and they are doing it very well. Since this is a matter concerning another country, as a state governor, I don't want to comment further on it," he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks relating to Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that there is "jungle raj" in the state.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference that people are distressed that a Chief Minister, who takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, threatens the Home Minister of India.

The BJP spokesperson also rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vote chori remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi consistently loses elections in India and then throws out a baseless claim. He engages in politics of deception and says that votes were stolen. In West Bengal, we see how 'jungle raj' is flourishing throughout the state under the patronage of Mamata Banerjee. Everyone is distressed that a Chief Minister, who takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, threatens the Home Minister of India. That's why we say this is what jungle rule and gangster rule look like--exactly like Mamata Banerjee's rule," he said. (ANI)

