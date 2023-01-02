New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has condemned an incident in which a woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala here, saying his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around four kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | If You Have Lost Money in Shares Recently, Read This. #Tesla and #Twitter CEO #ElonMusk … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, they added.

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

Also Read | Pune: Student Abused, His Hand Chopped Off for Refusing to Give Rs 100 in Pashan; Four Including Two Minors Arrested.

"Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night.

The LG further cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)