New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The initial findings into the 'adverse event' allegedly suffered by an Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai did not necessitate halting of the trials, the Centre said on Tuesday.

It is the role of drug regulator to ascertain or refute if there is any causal link between the event and the intervention, it said.

On allegation of the 'adverse event' in a Serum institute trial, the government said it will not affect vaccine timelines in anyway.

A 40-year-old man who was a volunteer in the third phase of the ''Covidshield'' vaccine trial in Chennai has alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions. He has sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice to Serum Institute and others, besides seeking a halt to the trial.

