New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Children belonging to low-resource communities, from various localities of Delhi, have been surveyed under an initiative to address their environmental concerns, organisers said on Thursday.

To reduce the developmental risks caused by the impact of pollution, children from 28 localities of Delhi were surveyed by the Sesame Workshop India Trust for over four months to understand the environmental concerns faced by them, for which they could be supported by adults at home and in communities, the trust said in a statement.

Also Read | JioPhone Next Pre-Bookings Expected To Begin Next Week: Report.

The environmental initiative 'Mera Planet Mera Ghar' is supported by Clean Air Fund, and is focused on bringing forth the environmental concerns of 10,000 children from low-resource communities of Delhi, it said.

The organiser are hosting four advisory meetings of children with local leaders in four locations - Bhalaswa JJ, Narela, Nizamuddin and Sunder Nagri, in which children will present their concerns on the environment in their localities with the respective local leaders, the statement said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines 'Disease-Modifying' Not ‘Preventing’; Masks Must Even After 2nd Dose of Vaccination, Says ICMR Director Balram Bhargava.

Children will also be seen presenting possible solutions in response to environmental concern, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)