New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) A 26-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail allegedly ended his life by hanging himself, officials said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Javed, they said, adding the body has been shifted to a hospital.

Also Read | UT Khader, Congress MLA From Mangaluru, Likely To Be New Karnataka Assembly Speaker.

Around 5 pm on Monday, Javed, who was convicted in a case of robbery registered at Malviya Nagar police station, hanged himself in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9, a police officer said.

An enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board Issues Circular to Restrict RSS From Holding Mass Drills in Temple Premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)