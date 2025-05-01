Visakhapatnam, May 1 (PTI) The committee formed to probe the recent Simhachalam temple wall collapse, which led to the death of seven devotees, began its inquiry on Thursday.

Seven people were crushed to death in the early hours of Thursday when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple (Simhachalam temple) in Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 2: Brian Lara, Dwayne Johnson, Princess Charlotte of Wales and David Beckham - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 2.

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry into the incident by a three-member committee.

The committee comprises Irrigation Chief Engineer Venkateswar Rao, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, and senior IPS officer Ake Ravi Krishna.

Also Read | 'Deeply Disgraceful': BJP Slams West Bengal Government After Bizarre Error Appears on Jagannath Cultural Complex Event Ad.

The panel visited the disaster site and questioned the contractor, who claimed he was compelled to construct the wall within three days.

"That is what he is claiming," an official told PTI, referring to the contractor's statement.

The committee has been tasked with submitting its inquiry report within three to four days, and the report is currently awaited.

Earlier this year, six devotees waiting to collect tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala Hills were killed in a stampede in Tirupati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)