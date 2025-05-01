Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): Indian Navy's stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Surat arrived at Hazira port on Thursday, marking its first-ever visit to the city. The arrival coincided with Gujarat Foundation Day, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The warship will remain docked at the port for two days.

The vessel was welcomed by Surat MP Mukesh Dalal, Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia, and senior naval officials.

Speaking to the media, Commanding Officer Captain Sandeep Shorey described INS Surat as a multi-mission destroyer capable of targeting submarines, ships, and aircraft. It is also equipped to carry helicopters.

"It is a matter of pride that I brought the latest and one of the best ships of the Indian Navy to Surat... The way we were welcomed was a matter of honour... This warship comes under the destroyer category, which is for multi-missions... It can target any sort of body: submarine, ship, aircraft, and also carries helicopters," Captain Shorey said.

Recently, the Indian Navy's warship INS Surat successfully tested the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) air defence missile system in the Arabian Sea.

The test has taken place before the scheduled surface-to-surface missile testing by the Pakistan Navy in the Arabian Sea. The MR-SAM is highly effective against surface-to-surface missiles and other aerial targets.

"Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea-skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities," the Indian Navy wrote on X. (ANI)

INS Surat was commissioned on January 15, 2025, along with INS Nilgiri and INS Vagsheer.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

In another development, the Indian Navy has intensified its operations in the Arabian Sea, conducting extensive exercises within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to bolster maritime security amid heightened regional tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

According to defence sources, warships are on high alert, with multiple anti-ship and anti-aircraft firings executed recently to demonstrate combat readiness and deter potential threats in the region.

The Indian Coast Guard has also deployed vessels in forward areas near the international maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast, working in close coordination with the Navy to enhance surveillance.

This came in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, following which tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated. (ANI)

