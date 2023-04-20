New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said the 2018 amendment of the Prevention of Corruption Act with the insertion of Section 17A was a "step in the right direction" for ensuring that civil servants can properly discharge their duties.

"It (the section) regulates investigation of issues regarding decisions taken by public servants in discharge of their official duties by providing prior approval of the authority concerned," he said.

Also Read | Amid Layoffs and Pay Cuts, Wipro Asks Freshers to Clear New Test Or Face Termination: Reports.

Dhankhar was addressing the inauguration of the two-day celebrations being held in the national capital to mark the 16th Civil Services Day.

The vice president said the civil services were the fulcrum for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and lauded the bureaucracy for bringing in development through their hard work and zeal.

Also Read | YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Challenging Grant of Interim Protection From Arrest to YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy.

"Our civil service composition is continuously getting more representatives, encompassing all segments of society," Dhankhar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)