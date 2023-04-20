Delhi, April 20: Wipro, the Information technology firm, has asked candidates who joined the company last month, to undergo a fresh training programme, which will be followed by a test. Those who do not pass with a score of at least 60 per cent will be terminated.

According to a report in Economic Times, the freshers who had opted for a lower package of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum from Rs 6.5 lakh per annum have been asked to clear a fresh programme known as Project Readiness Programme (PRP). Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Continues Firing, Hands Over Pink Slips to Employees From Advertising Department.

It is important to note that these freshers have already completed the velocity training while awaiting onboarding. Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent Begins Fresh Round of Sackings Globally, Technical Employees Most Hit.

IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) noted that these developments taken by the IT major are "unethical, unfair and unjust." The union will now approach the Labour Commissioner at Pune seeking relief against delayed on-boarding of freshers hired by technology major Wipro back in January 2022.

According to the Union, around 600 new candidates have been affected by this decision of Wipro. NITES demanded that Wipro rectify its actions immediately and provide fair and just treatment to its employees.

The company has however termed the training as part of its routine on-boarding process aimed to ensure that its ‘next gen associates’ are assigned to the right client projects.

This comes after LTIMindtree was in news for delaying onboarding of new hires. The company has asked all of these candidates to appear for a new training programme to prove their eligibility.

It also said that the offer letters automatically stand cancelled if the candidate doesn’t participate in the training programme.

