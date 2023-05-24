Goa [India], May 24 (ANI): INSV Tarini, with the six-member crew, including two women officers, returned to Indian shores at Goa on Tuesday after completing a 17000 nautical miles transocean inter-continental voyage in seven months.

The distinguished "flag-in" welcome ceremony, was held at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), INS Mandovi in Goa which was attended by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Addressing the event, Irani said, "It was made accompanied upon me as a female politician to give thanks and celebrate the potential of the female naval officers."

"I especially congratulate Lt Commander Dilna and Roopa as they motivated everyone including many women and girls," she said.

The flag in event showcased the exemplary valour, courage and perseverance of the crew, especially the two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, who participated in the entire expedition.

The other participants include the onward leg crew from Goa to Rio-de-Janerio comprising Capt Atool Sinha, Lt Cdr Ashutosh Sharma and Lt Aviral Keshav, and the return leg crew comprising Cdr Nikhil Hegde, Cdr MA Zulfikar, Cdr Divya Purohit and Cdr AC Doke.

Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa undertook the voyage from Goa to Rio de Janerio via Cape Town and back, spanning over 188 days of sailing on the vessel. This is a true display of Nari Shakti, a clarion call from the government of India to empower women.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama by six women naval officers increased the popularity of ocean sailing within the navy and the country further.

The current sailing expedition of INSV Tarini is part of the run-up towards the Navy's next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe - Solo.

The officers that participated in this expedition were shortlisted from volunteers after rigorous selection at the Ocean Sailing Node (OSN) which was established on August 24, 2016, with the aim of promoting and undertaking ocean sailing activities and is located at INS Mandovi.

This expedition was conducted under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) based in New Delhi. (ANI)

