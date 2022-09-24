Mangaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) The Mangaluru chapter of the Indian national trust for art and cultural heritage (INTACH), in association with Art Kanara Trust, will launch a unique project of sketching of Mangaluru's rivers by city artist Jeevan Salian on the world rivers day on Sunday.

The function will be held at 8.45 am on Sunday at BMS ferry point at Bengre here, a release said.

Yatish Baikampady, campus director of Amrita Vidyalayam, Boloor will be present on the occasion. Students from Mahalasa college of visual art in the city will participate in the function.

World rivers day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year to increase public awareness about rivers and to encourage their conservation.

Situated between the rivers Nethravati and Phalguni, Mangaluru city has a strong association with rivers. ‘Kudla,' the local Tulu name of the city, means ‘meeting point of two rivers.'

The INTACH project, titled ‘Earth, River and Beyond,' will explore Mangaluru's heritage through sketching and drawing and attempt to document the natural setting with an illustrated monograph of selected sketches of riverside locations by Jeevan Salian, a young artist and art teacher from the city.

The project, which will last two months, will include workshops with schoolchildren at various heritage sites in the city. An exhibition of the original sketches and photographs will be held at the Kodialguthu centre for art and culture at Ballalbagh in the city, the release said.

