Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): A severe heat wave has engulfed western Rajasthan, with temperatures soaring above 47°C in Ganganagar for two consecutive days. The heat wave is expected to persist for the next few days.

"Western Rajasthan, particularly Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, is experiencing a severe heat wave with temperatures above 47°C. The heat wave is expected to continue for 3-4 days", said Radheshyam Sharma (Director, Meteorological Department).

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: Spy YouTuber Moves Court, Seeks Regular Bail.

"Strong south-west winds, carrying dust, will prevail in the region for 2-3 days. Eastern Rajasthan may experience thunderstorm activities from June 15-16, bringing possible relief from the heat. A drop in temperature is expected in eastern Rajasthan around June 18-20 due to thunderstorm activities", added further the IMD chief today.

Light rain with thunderstorms is expected in parts of the Kota and Bharatpur divisions on June 15-16, particularly after noon.

Also Read | 'Never Thought NCP Would Split', Says Sharad Pawar After Nephew Ajit Pawar Joins Shiv Sena-BJP Coalition Government in 2023.

Several districts of Rajasthan witnessed an intense heatwave on Sunday, with the highest temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Sri Ganganagar.

According to the India Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the temperatures recorded across different districts were 47.4°C in Sri Ganganagar, 46°C in Bikaner, 45.9°C in Barmer, 45.6°C in Churu, 45.4°C in Phalodi, 45.2°C in Jaisalmer, and 45°C in Kota.

The IMD issued a June 8 yellow alert for a heatwave and dust winds in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh on June 9. A yellow warning has been issued for Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Alwar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Bharatpur.

On June 10, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh issued orange alerts. Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, and Dholpur issued yellow warnings.

Earlier on Saturday, an IMD official said Rajasthan will likely experience a severe heatwave in the next few days, with temperatures predicted to rise significantly.

As per the IMD official, a new round of heat waves will begin in the western parts of Rajasthan.

"The weather will remain dry in most parts of the state next week, while the temperature will increase by two to four degrees Celsius in most places. Especially in the border divisions, some parts of the Bikaner division will record maximum temperatures between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius on 8-9 and 10 June," said the IMD chief.

"Bikaner is expected to experience strong winds and rising temperatures. Jaipur is expecting partly cloudy skies with highs around 38-40 °C. However, no rain is expected in Rajasthan for the next 7 days. Strong winds will prevail, potentially leading to thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)