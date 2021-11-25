Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive to improve state's coverage of second dose.

The Chief Minister today held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of the districts to review the progress of Covid vaccination drive.

"The state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and the extent of coverage of the second dose stands at 57 per cent. The second dose coverage should touch 70 per cent by the end of December," Bommai said.

According to a release from the CM's office, Bengaluru Urban district tops the list, while Kalaburagi is at the bottom.

Deputy Commissioners should devote at least one hour daily for the vaccination programme and constitute teams to visit the villages to convince people to get vaccinated, Bommai was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also cautioned against any complacency in vaccination drive in the backdrop of reduction in COVID cases.

The cases are again on the rise in many countries, he pointed out, adding that "We should not give scope for a third wave here."

