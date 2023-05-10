Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Six Intermediate students including three girls, allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in the city and in Nizamabad district of Telangana, reportedly upset over their performance in their exams. The results for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations were announced on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl, a first-year Intermediate student, hanged herself at her house in Vanasthalipuram here on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by ABP News-C Voter: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Most Preferred CM Choice in Southern State, Followed by Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumaraswamy.

At Raidurgam here, a 16-year-old girl, also a first-year Intermediate student, who jumped from a building on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. In another incident, a second-year Intermediate student ended her life on Wednesday at Panjagutta.

Two boys, both second-year Intermediate students, allegedly took the extreme step in Neredmet and Saifabad here on Tuesday. Another first-year Intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life by hanging on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Casts Vote in Kantara Getup for 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections; Shares Pics from Udupi Polling Booth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)