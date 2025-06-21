Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at Border Outposts (BOPs) Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse, located at 14,100-14,200 feet.

The visuals show the 24th Battalion of ITBP officials performing yoga at the banks of the lake, Pangong Tso.

Earlier, on Friday, the 54th Battalion of ITBP performed yoga in a lead up to International Yoga Day. Sharing the visuals on X, ITBP wrote, "54 Bn #ITBP organised a yoga session as a prelude to International Yoga Day 2025. Himveers participated with zeal, reinforcing the spirit of wellness and discipline."

4th Corps of ITBP, Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh) organised yoga sessions at an altitude above 12000 feet. Sharing on X, ITBP wrote, "4th Corps #ITBP, Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh) organised yoga sessions and cleanliness drives at the Corps Headquarters and forward posts at altitudes above 12000 feet."

ITBP held several yoga sessions last week as a prelude to the International Yoga Day.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard officials united at Visakhapatnam to celebrate International Yoga Day, and the CG Ship Rani Abbakka practised yoga on Tamil Nadu's sacred shores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening, where he will lead the celebrations for the International Yoga Day.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 AM and is expected to attract unprecedented participation from all over the country.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a massive demonstration of India's global wellness vision. (ANI)

