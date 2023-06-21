Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Passengers travelling from Bhopal to Delhi on Vande Bharat Express on Wednesday performed Yoga on the train on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.

Yoga guru Krishna Kant Mishra guided the passengers to do yoga in sitting postures in every coach of the train on the occasion.

Also Read | Threat Calls to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar: Delhi Police Get Threatening Call Against Prime Minister, Home Minister and Bihar CM, Probe Launched.

Mishra said, "I want to give the message of International Yoga Day by performing some yoga asana in sitting posture with the passengers of Vande Bharat. The initiative of Yoga Day was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015. Since then it has been celebrated continuously every year."

Yoga Guru also urged everyone to make yoga a part of life and extended greetings of the Yoga Day.

Also Read | Woman Sexually Abuses Boy in Chennai: Teenager Sexually Abused by Friend’s Mother, Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MP governor Mangubhai Patel and other prominent personalities participated in the national programme of International Yoga Day being held in Jabalpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "Today, we are celebrating International Yoga Day. The national program of it is being organised in Jabalpur. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire world is under the influence of Yoga."

"The method of Yoga is for the welfare of the world and the welfare of the world is the main mantra of India. The first happiness is a healthy body and there is no better means than yoga for a healthy body. There is a need to do yoga everyday, not just on yoga day. Being healthy is also the biggest service to the nation. By being ill, we are becoming a burden on the country," CM Chouhan said.

Besides, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra participated in the International Yoga Day programme with inmates at Bhopal Central Jail. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Indore constituency, Shankar Lalwani also performed yoga with inmates of Indore Central Jail on the occasion.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)