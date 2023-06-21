Yoga Day 2023 will be celebrated on June 21. Also known as International Day of Yoga, this observance has been a very important celebration for Indians especially. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 - which is known as the longest day on earth. Yoga Day celebrations were first started in 2015, and ever since, people have made it a point to indulge in some yoga for the day. Sharing Happy International Yoga Day 2023 wishes and messages, Yoga Day 2023 greetings, Happy International Day of Yoga images and wallpapers, International Yoga Day 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Yoga Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. International Yoga Day Greetings: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Share and Celebrate the Day.

The celebration of International Day of Yoga was first suggested by the UN back in 2014 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The date of June 21 was chosen as the International Day of Yoga since it has the longest day (giving people a longer duration to indulge in some self-care with Yoga). Every year, there are various public events held where everyone comes together to perform Yoga, share their love and appreciation for this way of life and promote Yoga as a brilliant way to relax your body and mind. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in ancient India, and its popularity has been on the rise for many years. International Yoga Day 2023: Interesting Facts About the Ancient Practice of Yoga To Know on the Event Day.

International Yoga Day only offers an opportunity for the popularity of Yoga to increase and for more people to give this mode of exercise a chance. As we prepare to celebrate Yoga Day 2023, here are some Happy International Yoga Day 2023 wishes and messages, Yoga Day 2023 greetings, Happy International Day of Yoga images and wallpapers, International Yoga Day 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Yoga Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

Every year, the celebration of International Day of Yoga is focused on a dedicated theme. The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is – Vasudhav Kutumbakam, which means Earth is my home. This theme makes the celebration extra special. Here’s hoping you have a Happy and relaxing Yoga Day 2023!

