Sambalpur, April 13: The Odisha government suspended internet services in Sambalpur district for 48 hours from 10 AM of Thursday even as prohibitory order was in force after violence broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti rally, an official said. At least 10 police personnel including a woman cop were injured in the violence. However, police were yet to disclose the number of civilians injured in the incident.

The administration clamped prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC in areas coming under six police stations - Town, Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadar - in Sambalpur city. Sambalpur Violence: 10 Cops Injured, Vehicles Torched During Hanuman Jayanti Rally in Odisha.

"The situation is critical and miscreants are circulating false and inflammatory messages through social media to disturb public order in Sambalpur district," the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, DK Singh, prohibiting internet use and access in Sambalpur, said.

Singh said internet is suspended to prevent circulation of "inflammatory and motivated messages", which have the "potential to inflame communal passion".

No access to social media…WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & …. Suspension of internet/data services of all MSPs & ISPs and Broadband dial up system", the notification said.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said that 26 people have so far booked under different sections of the IPC. They will be forwarded to the court.

The SP said 20 platoons of police force have been deployed in the area.

Asked whether it was a conspiracy, the SP said: "We think it is a sporadic incident. Investigation is going on. The situation is now under control."

The SP said the policed have also seized petrol bombs from some people. He said police will soon conduct flag march in sensitive areas.

Gangadhar said a meeting will soon be convened on whether to allow the Hanuman Jayanti celebration and procession scheduled to be held on Friday.

Violence erupted on Wednesday evening when stones were allegedly thrown at the bike rally taken out out to celebrate the Hanuman jayanti.

Every year a bike rally and a ritual ‘Jhanda Sthapana' are organised prior to Hanuman Jayanti in the city. During the violence some shops and several two-wheelers were set on fire while a number of cars were damaged. Odisha Postal Circle Recommends CBI Probe into Fake Certificate Scam.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in Odisha on Maha Visuba Sankranti which falls on Friday this year. A majority of places in the city wore deserted look as most of the shops remained closed.

