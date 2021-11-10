Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) The inundation caused by monsoon rains in several neighbourhoods here has virtually paralysed the daily routine of residents, while police personnel rescued an elderly woman living alone, from a water logged locality on Wednesday.

Several residential neighbourhoods in areas, including Choolai, Pattalam and Perambur here are heavily inundated with water stagnating up to two to three feet, putting residents into severe trouble.

A resident of Choolai said "this is a regular phenomenon we are witnessing during every monsoon. We request authorities to find a permanent solution to prevent water stagnation."

Close to a city landmark 'Valluvar Kottam,' similar was the situation, both in modest bylanes where working class people live in ramshackle tenements and also posh neighbourhoods dotted by swanky apartments.

Residents also had to cope with 'sudden craters' on roads and uprooting of trees due to the rains and water-logging, as a result of which traffic was diverted in several areas, here and in suburbs.

Residents of high rise buildings were seen using a rope to lift packs of essential commodities like milk from the ground level in water-logged streets, brought in by local volunteers.

In one such inundated locality here, the travails of a 61-year old woman, who was living alone and could not walk as she had recently undergone a leg surgery was made worse by the inundation.

Following a request, police and fire rescue personnel arrived at her water-logged home at Madhavaram, carried her all the way to a police vehicle stationed nearby and dropped her safely at a relative's home in another area.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited inundated localities in T Nagar, Kodambakkam and the Mambalam Canal.

Today is the fourth successive day of his inspections here. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inspected the Kilpauk police residential quarters and monitored the exercise to bail out flood water. He also listened to the grievances of residents and distributed food packs and drinking water.

Police personnel visited areas like MGR Nagar, off Vyasarpadi and alerted people about the possibility of heavy rains and the need to take precautions. They also distributed food in predominantly working class localities.

Minister for Dairy Development, S M Nasar held a review meeting and directed officials to ensure hassle free supply of state-run 'Aavin' milk to the public.

Greater Chennai Corporation personnel, aided by police, public works and fire and rescue and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board personnel, used heavy duty motors and 'super sucker vehicles' to drain rain water, authorities said.

The GCC also continued to cook and distribute food three times a day to people in affected areas. Between November 7 and 9, over 6,25,000 packets of food have been distributed, an official release here said.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu and top officials reviewed the flood mitigation initiatives here.

