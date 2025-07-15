Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stated that investment proposals worth Rs 15 crore had come into the state, which would provide new opportunities for the people.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'Kaushal Vikas Mela', the CM said that the investments had come into the state due to the improved law and order in the last eight years.

Also Read | BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025 Out at bteup.ac.in: June Exam Results for Main, Diploma, Pharmacy, and Back Papers Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Marksheet.

"You must have felt in the last 8 years that when law and order are good, and the government's intentions are right, you see a flood of investments in no time. Investment proposals worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore have come into Uttar Pradesh, and these investment proposals will provide new opportunities for the youth in the state..." the CM said while speaking at the inauguration.

He further stated that under the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to enhance the skills of the youth of the state.

Also Read | Nimisha Priya Execution Postponed: Indian Nurse on Death Row in Yemen Gets Major Relief As Yemeni Authorities Defer Execution.

"Under the double engine government, we have been able to help sharpen the skills of the youth... we have worked in accordance with the demands of the industry and the market...there is neither any shortage of work or human resources in the state..." the CM further stated.

Earlier in the day, the CM laid the foundation stone for various health projects at King George Medical University and said that the time has come to provide medical facilities to areas outside the metropolitan facilities.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, CM Yogi said, "Disease is neutral. Wherever there is a gap, it will attack and engulf you. We used to see the same situation in Uttar Pradesh when people used to get easily affected by the disease. But now, as you have seen, it has been raining for the last month. Yet there is no such situation of any communicable infection anywhere."

"We had permitted KGMU to set up a satellite centre in Balrampur. They will start a medical college in this or the next session. The time has come to provide medical facilities to areas outside the metropolitan facilities. Today in nursing and paramedical, new Nursing colleges are being set up in UP," CM Yogi emphasised. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)