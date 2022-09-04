Aizawl, Sep 4 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, who was in Mizoram for two days, met Chief Minister Zoramthanga and emphasised the need for proper implementation of central schemes, besides visiting shelter homes and child care institutions in Aizawl, an official statement said.

The women, child development and minority affairs minister on Sunday interacted with the inmates of all the homes she visited and assured them that their problems will be addressed, it said.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Goa Police Visit Her PA Sudhir Sangwan's Residence in Gurugram.

Irani, shortly after landing here on Saturday, had met Zoramthanga.

According to the statement, the Union minister, during her meeting with the CM, stressed on the need to impart proper training to government employees to ensure that central schemes are appropriately implemented.

Also Read | Delhi: Cab Driver Arrested for Allegedly Masturbating in Front of British Woman and Her Friend.

She also said that the Centre was willing to hold training sessions and workshops for the employees.

Zoramthanga, on his part, told the Union minister that his government was making efforts to boost the state's economy.

He said that Mizoram could not be compared with some other states as it began its economic journey much later, the official release maintained.

Irani had also paid a visit to Lunglei district in the southern part of the state on Saturday, where she held a review meeting with all heads of offices on implementation of centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

She urged the officials to always put citizens' welfare first.

The minister asked officials to increase the number of public grievance cells, organize camps for the disabled and elderly, and ensure that people get to benefit from the welfare schemes, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)