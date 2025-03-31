New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) on Monday reported significant growth in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as per provisional data.

Loan sanctions for FY 2024-25 stood at Rs 47,453 crore, marking a 27 per cent increase from Rs 37,354 crore in the previous year. Loan disbursements rose by 20 per cent to Rs 30,168 crore, compared to Rs 25,089 crore in FY 2023-24. The outstanding loan book also expanded by 28 per cent, reaching Rs 76,250 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from Rs 59,698 crore in the previous year.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Know DA Arrears Payment Date, Expected Amount and Other Details.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, stated, "Announcing IREDA's annual performance on the last day of the financial year underscores our strong commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency with our investors.

IREDA's consistent growth in loan sanctions, disbursements, and loan book reflects our strong dedication to financing renewable energy projects. We remain committed to supporting India's clean energy transition through innovative and accessible financing solutions."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly To Hold 2-Day Discussion on CAG Report on 'Prevention of Air Pollution From Vehicles'.

"I sincerely thank Hon'ble Union Minister; Hon'ble Union Minister of State, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy; Secretary, MNRE; our Board of Directors; Regulators; and officials of MNRE and other ministries for their unwavering support. I appreciate the dedication and relentless efforts of the Team IREDA, whose commitment drives our success", Das added.

These provisional figures are subject to audit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)