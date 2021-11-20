New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday mounted an attack on Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "elder brother" and said that "is it any surprise that Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?"

Addressing a press conference in Delhi today, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi's favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "bada bhai". Last time, he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army's Chief, heaped praises."

"Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?" he said.

Patra said that it was expected from Sidhu to praise Pakistan and its Prime Minister during his visit to the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

"It was impossible to expect that Sidhu visits Pakistan and does not praise the country and its Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.

The BJP spokesperson said, "It's a matter of concern for all the countrymen. We all know that Punjab is a border state. Pakistani terrorists always seek chances to enter the country."

"I think the leaders of border states should have patriotic feelings and should know what to speak for India," he added.

Further, Patra said, "Earlier also, Sidhu said 'Mera Yaar Dildar' for Imran Khan. He even hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army's Chief."

He said that it is a 'designed pattern' of Congress party to give 'pro-Pakistani statements'.

"Other leaders of Congress party also gave statements against 'Hindutva'. Rahul Gandhi said 'Hindutva ko bharat se Khatra hai'," he added.

"Veteran Congress leader and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu should go to Pakistan but should not glorify Imran Khan or praise Pakistan. This cannot happen," Patra added.

During Sidhu's visit to the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Saturday, the PPCC chief stirred controversy after he ostensibly referred to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his "elder brother."

"He (Imran Khan) is my elder brother," Sidhu is heard saying in a video shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya. In the video, he was welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of Imran Khan. (ANI)

