India News | ISLRTC to Hold National Workshop on Using Sign Language to Teach English to Deaf Students

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) will organize a national workshop on "Best Practices for Teaching English to Deaf Students Using Indian Sign Language" here on July 10 and 11, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a statement on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jul 09, 2025 08:48 PM IST
New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) will organize a national workshop on "Best Practices for Teaching English to Deaf Students Using Indian Sign Language" here on July 10 and 11, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) will organize a national workshop on "Best Practices for Teaching English to Deaf Students Using Indian Sign Language" here on July 10 and 11, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 09, 2025 08:48 PM IST
    New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) will organize a national workshop on "Best Practices for Teaching English to Deaf Students Using Indian Sign Language" here on July 10 and 11, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The two-day event will mark the launch of the country's first Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) programme focused on using Indian Sign Language (ISL) to teach English, the statement said.

    The initiative aims to improve English literacy among the deaf students, particularly those enrolled in the Diploma in Teaching Indian Sign Language (DTISL) course, who often face difficulties with reading and writing.

    The programme will be inaugurated by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the ministry said.

    The workshop will bring together national and international experts in deaf education for interactive sessions, live demonstrations and group activities. Insights from the event are expected to inform the revision of the Basic English Part 1 and 2 modules in the DTISL curriculum, the statement added.

    The ministry noted that ISL instructors, master trainers from the DEPwD institutes, English teachers from deaf schools and representatives from institutions such as NIOS and NCERT will also take part in the sessions.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

