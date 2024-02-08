New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The launch of ISRO's meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS, aiming to enhance meteorological observations and help in better weather forecasting and disaster warning, is scheduled for February 17.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in a post on X on Thursday said that the satellite will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV F14).

"The launch of the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission is set for Saturday, February 17, at 5:30pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota," ISRO said.

The space agency further said that in its 16th mission, the GSLV aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Subsequent orbit-raising maneuvers will ensure that the satellite is positioned in a Geo-Stationary Orbit.

The satellite is designed to make enhanced meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning, the space agency said.

According to the ISRO, the satellite will augment meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites.

"Stating that Indian industries have significantly contributed to the making of the satellite," it added. (ANI)

