New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The renowned spine surgeons, rehabilitation specialists and other health professionals across the world on Thursday virtually gathered at the 21st International Spine and Spinal Injuries Conference (ISSICON) to discuss current trends and future potentials for management of non-traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI).

As per a press release, the four-day conference being held under the aegis of the Asian Spinal Cord Network and international Spinal Cord Society was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Also Read | India Among Countries With Lowest Quit Rates for Smoking, Says Report.

"Dr Ruth Marshal, President, International Spinal Cord Society was the guest of honour for the inaugural ceremony in which Major HPS Ahluwalia, Chairman, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre gave the welcome address," read the release.

The event is also being supported by the Association of Spine Surgeons of Nepal and the Bangladesh Spine Society.

Also Read | SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

The conference is being attended by a total of 773 health professionals who will also discuss the growth and future of telemedicine in India in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and how SCI patients can be managed sustainably through it.

Doctors will also discuss other advanced rehabilitative processes which would include among others, improving respiratory functions of SCI patients (neural control of the respiratory muscles) and helping them control bladder and bowel functions better.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Amitabh Kant said, "About 39 per cent of all spinal cord injuries are non-traumatic and 24 per cent of them are due to spinal stenosis. The incidence is rising due to the rapidly growing elderly population in India."

"It is estimated that India will have 194 million elderly people by 2031, an increase of 41 per cent. Therefore, early detection is important for the prevention and management of non-traumatic spinal injury," he added.

Kant further said that the Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY has packages to treat non-traumatic spinal injury and work is in progress for a senior care programme.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, between 2,50,000 to 5,00,000 people suffer a spinal cord injury across the world. People with a spinal cord injury are two to five times more likely to die prematurely than people without a spinal cord injury, with worse survival rates in low- and middle-income countries such as India, the release said.

"Ongoing research for spinal cord injury such as spinal cord epidural stimulation has shown promising results globally. The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), has carried out this procedure on five SCI patients and the outcome is encouraging," said Dr HS Chhabra, President - Spinal Cord Society.

"The theme of ISSICON 2021: Virtual is "Non-traumatic spinal cord injury". There have been fewer RTAs and falls, thanks to lockdown across India and even across the globe. Non-traumatic spinal cord injuries were even otherwise proving to be a more common cause of spinal injuries. This conference would help health professionals to understand current guidelines and management of such spinal cord injuries," Chhabra added.

Sugandh Ahluwalia, Chief Strategy Officer of ISIC, Delhi said, "ISSICON has been an annual observance and it has played a critical role in improving the quality of care for spinal cord injury patients. We did not allow any disruption due to the global COVID-19 situation and turned virtual last year. We thank all participating experts for their continued commitment to the cause." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)