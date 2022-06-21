New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Income Tax department has detected unaccounted income of over Rs 100 crore after it recently raided a diversified business group engaged in the export of handicraft and real estate among others, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The searches were launched on June 16 and more than 25 premises in Rajasthan and Mumbai were covered.

Also Read | Nagaland Killings: Army Will Try Special Forces Personnel Involved in Killing of 13 Villagers in Mon District.

The documents seized during the raids "indicate that the group has indulged in unaccounted cash transactions in real estate business as well as obtaining bogus purchase bills".

"The modus operandi of the group has been to suppress profits of the handicraft business by inflating the purchases in the books of account through bogus bills of gold and silver arranged from bullion traders," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Also Read | HPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer And Other Posts At hindustanpetroleum.com; Check Details Here.

The CBDT frames policies for the tax department.

The department has seized "unaccounted" cash amounting to over Rs 1.3 crore and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 7.9 crore, it said.

According to the CBDT, the unidentified group is engaged in the retail and export business of handicraft, cash financing, purchase and sale of land and buildings, along with some bullion traders.

"Prima facie, estimated unaccounted income in excess of Rs 100 crore has been unearthed so far," the CBDT said in a statement.

It was also seen that "cash" was received against cheques issued to these bullion traders.

"Cash was found to be utilised for investment in real estate as well as for obtaining cheques to be introduced as credits into the books of account.

"The seized evidence also revealed that the group recently acquired a few shell companies through entry operators," the CBDT said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)